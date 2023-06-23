Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

