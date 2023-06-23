Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Boosted by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 44,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 745,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $95.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

