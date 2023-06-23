Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

