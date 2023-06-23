Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.