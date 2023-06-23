Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $178.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

