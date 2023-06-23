Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

