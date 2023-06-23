Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 22,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

