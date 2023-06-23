Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 265 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.47.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

