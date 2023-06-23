Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

