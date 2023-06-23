Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $26.22 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

