Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.22. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

