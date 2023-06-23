Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Shares of TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

