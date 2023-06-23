Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $415.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.