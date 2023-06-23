Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

