Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $524.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

