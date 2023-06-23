Verum Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

