Verum Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

