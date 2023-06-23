Verum Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

