Verum Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

