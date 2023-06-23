VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.10 million and $31,713.37 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00352045 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,868.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

