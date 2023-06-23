Volex plc (LON:VLX) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volex Price Performance
LON VLX opened at GBX 284 ($3.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,028.57 and a beta of 1.02. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Volex Company Profile
