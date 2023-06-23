Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 40,978 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

