Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Okta worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OKTA opened at $70.99 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

