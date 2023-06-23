Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

