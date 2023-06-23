Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $31.25 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

