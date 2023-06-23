Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 67,579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

