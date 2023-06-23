Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,440 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.