Walken Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Walken has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $1.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,313 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

