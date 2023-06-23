Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 473,370 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

