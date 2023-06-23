Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.52), with a volume of 515238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.64. The firm has a market cap of £209.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

