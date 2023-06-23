Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

NYSE W opened at $57.11 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

