Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.80.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

