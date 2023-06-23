Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 5,836 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.