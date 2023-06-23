Webster Bank N. A. Sells 656 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,009 shares of company stock worth $161,144,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.