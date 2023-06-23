Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 45 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,759,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

