WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

