Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the construction company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

