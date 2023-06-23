XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.01 ($0.10), with a volume of 156336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 45 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.47.

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

