Zacks Research Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $46.38 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

