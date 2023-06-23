Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $197.26. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

