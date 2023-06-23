Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

