116,577 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 116,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

