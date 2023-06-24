399 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $464.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

