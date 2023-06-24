50,468 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 181,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

