A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PepsiCo by 63.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,013,000 after purchasing an additional 392,469 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PEP stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

