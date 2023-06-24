Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

