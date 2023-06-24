AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV opened at $135.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.13. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

