abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 167,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 389,011 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.81.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCI. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

