abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,496 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

