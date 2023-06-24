Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.28 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

