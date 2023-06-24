Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.9% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.